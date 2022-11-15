By Rosalind Dorlen, PsyD, as told to Hallie Levine

Depression and anxiety are common among people with multiple sclerosis. This isn't surprising. While multiple sclerosis is unique because it does not affect everyone in the same way, there are some universal symptoms that affect pretty much everyone, such as fatigue, muscle stiffness, and pain.

Some patients also experience cognitive effects, along with limited mobility. But what's particularly hard about MS is the fact that it is a remitting condition. There are times when symptoms dramatically improve, and patients feel like they've been given a new lease on life. When they experience a debilitating recurrence, it can be very discouraging and depressing. Here are some of the strategies I use with my patients that have proven helpful.

Try to regain a sense of control. What can be so frustrating about life with MS is the feeling that you have no control over it. Some people get hit with a diagnosis when they are young, in their teens or 20s, and some people don't learn they have it until years later. Oftentimes a diagnosis may not be made until symptoms are very advanced, and patients are quite debilitated. In addition, the array of symptoms can be puzzling and frustrating. It can feel like you no longer have control of your body anymore. People may no longer be able to work or do activities that they used to enjoy. They may even lose control of their emotions. About 10% of patients experience pseudobulbar affect (PBA), which is uncontrollable episodes of laughing or crying.