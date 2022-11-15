By Tjalf Ziemssen, MD, as told to Keri Wiginton

Ziemssen presented “Development and Usability Testing of a Patient-based Digital Tool to Understand Early Signs of Changes in Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms and Progression: Your MS Questionnaire” at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual meeting, April 17-22, 2021, where scientists discuss the latest research in MS and other brain and nerve conditions.

I think it’s obvious to use digital tools or quantitative scores for certain things, such as a neurological exam. But up to now, there wasn’t a standard way to gather a patient's history. With the MSProgression Discussion Tool (MSProDiscuss), we can measure someone’s neurological history in a structured way.

MSProDiscuss is a digital tool for health care professionals. They can use it to assess, track, or spot early changes in the course of multiple sclerosis (MS). But doctors don’t always get the full picture. We thought it would be helpful to involve the person with MS as well. That’s why we tried to make sure the “Your MS Questionnaire” was user-friendly.