By Leigh Charvet, PhD, clinical neuropsychologist, as told to Alyson Powell Key Charvet and Martin Malik co-presented the study “Virtual Reality as an Intervention for Chronic Pain in Multiple Sclerosis” at the American Academy of Neurology’s 73rd Annual Meeting, April 17-22, 2021, where scientists discuss the latest research in MS and other brain and nerve conditions. VR is developing rapidly, both from the technology aspect and its use in all kinds of health care applications. It provides a 3D environment that you’re psychologically immersed in, including all sensory experiences. It’s like a full 3D movie environment. VR is being also used quite a bit now for medical education, allowing doctors to go into the heart, walk through the brain, or see diseases. It’s also being used in rehabilitation to make exercise more enjoyable and give feedback that can help with recovery.

Treating MS Pain With Virtual Reality We’re very interested in the rehabilitation space and using VR for its sensory psychological benefits. It was first used in the research world for people who had acute burns, such as military veterans.