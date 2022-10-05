By Darbi Haynes-Lawrence, PhD, as told to Evan Starkman

It's been 13 years since my neurologist diagnosed me with relapsing-remitting MS, and I still forget that I'm disabled a lot. I'm 47, but in my brain I'm still a college track athlete who ran marathons on the weekends.

I've always been a big goal-oriented person. I got my doctorate by the time I was 30, and my dream has always been to be a dean of students. I can't now. I have to be realistic, and that's meant modifying my life goals. It can be frustrating.

Sometimes I feel very much like a fraud, in that I could be doing so much more if I didn't have MS. It's a daily battle of feeling like I'm not doing enough. Every day when I need to rest for just a little bit, one part of my brain is like: "No. You are so lazy. Look at these other people who can do it without lying down for a rest."

Sometimes I give myself a few minutes to be in a puddle of pity. But not for long. I let the negative thought come through. I reframe it. Then I say it out loud: "I am allowed to rest right now. Disabled or not, I'm tired and I'm not going to be any good to anyone if I'm not rested." Then I allow myself that time, and off we go. It's rare if I take a whole day off.