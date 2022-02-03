Multiple Sclerosis in the Workplace: Tips for Women

Multiple sclerosis (MS) often strikes between the ages of 20 and 40 -- during your prime working years. And more often than not, the disease affects women. Over 70 percent of women with MS who were surveyed said they feared their condition would affect their ability to work. More than 60 percent said they'd tried to hide their symptoms at work. That's what Trish Palmer did when she was diagnosed with MS in 2013. She told her manager at the Columbus, OH, hospital where she worked, but she didn't disclose her condition to co-workers at first. "It felt like something I didn't want to make a big announcement about," she says. "I was pretty cautious about what people would think of me."

When to Make the Reveal You're not required to tell your employer about your condition, and it could be in your best interest to keep quiet. "It's my view that they shouldn't disclose they have MS until they begin to need protection in the workforce from the FMLA [Family and Medical Leave Act] or ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act]," says Thomas Stewart, JD, a social security disability attorney and licensed physician assistant.

The FMLA lets you take up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off each year to manage the symptoms of your condition. The ADA requires companies with 15 or more employees to make accommodations that help people with disabilities do their job. Often some challenge in the workplace will trigger the need to reveal your MS. "Maybe it's that traveling becomes too hard," says Stewart, who also sees patients in the Department of Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. "Then you'll need to have a discussion with your employer about your limitations."