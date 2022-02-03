At 27 years old, Julie Stamm was a young woman in the world of finance. All of the exciting young adult milestones lay ahead of her. But with a new diagnosis of multiple sclerosis, the unknown effects of a chronic, degenerative condition lay ahead of her as well.

"I remember what it was like when I was diagnosed, and I just didn't want anyone else to feel like that," she says.

MS typically starts during young adulthood between the ages of 20 and 50. For most young women, this time is packed with major milestones, new ventures in your career, building relationships, personal growth, and deciding if you want children.

Stamm's diagnosis came in the middle of a career in finance. Now 42, she is the author of the children’s book ​Some Days: A Tale of Love, Ice Cream, and My Mom's Chronic Illness and a patient advocate. Every day, she works to help other people who feel the way she did after diagnosis. In hindsight, she calls her post-diagnosis career change a "wonderful gift."

"At the time, I felt like a complete failure and that everything I had worked so hard for was gone," she says about leaving finance to navigate a new diagnosis and manage her symptoms. "Now, I am so incredibly grateful for where I am and the life I have created."