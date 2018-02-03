Eating Fish Might Guard Against MS

THURSDAY, March 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- People who eat fish regularly seem to have a lower risk of developing multiple sclerosis, researchers report.

How much fish makes a difference? In this study, people who ate fish at least once a week -- or who ate fish one to three times a month and took daily fish oil supplements -- had a 45 percent lower risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS) compared to folks who ate fish less than once a month and who didn't take fish oil supplements.

"Our study showed one more potential benefit of a seafood diet," said study author Dr. Annette Langer-Gould, who noted that eating fish regularly has already been linked to a lower risk for cardiovascular disease. She's the regional lead for clinical and translation neuroscience for Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

Multiple sclerosis is a disease of the central nervous system. The disease disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body, the researchers explained. One of the main signs of multiple sclerosis is the loss of myelin, a fatty substance that covers and protects the nerves. In MS, the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys myelin.

The first time someone has symptoms of MS -- such as fatigue, numbness or difficulty walking -- for 24 hours or more, it's called clinically isolated syndrome. At this point it's not yet clear if someone has multiple sclerosis or not. They may never have another episode of symptoms, or they may go on to have MS. They are, however, at increased risk of developing MS compared to the general population, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The current study included more than 1,100 people from Southern California. Their average age was 36. Half had been diagnosed with early MS or with clinically isolated syndrome.

The study also included an analysis of 13 genetic variations in a human gene cluster known to regulate fatty acid levels. Two of the 13 variations were linked to a lower risk of multiple sclerosis, no matter what the fish consumption was. This suggests that some people may have a genetic advantage in regulating fatty acid levels, the researchers said.