'MIND' Diet May Help Preserve Brain in People With MS

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) – A diet designed to boost brain health appears to benefit people with multiple sclerosis (MS), new research suggests.

For the study, a team from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City examined 185 people diagnosed with MS within the past five years. Each had MRI brain scans and responded to detailed questionnaires.

The upshot: Those who ate more of the "good" foods from a brain-health eating regimen known as the MIND diet and fewer "bad" ones tended to have more preserved tissue in a critical relay station in the brain called the thalamus.

The study also found a link between eating more full-fat dairy products and fewer MS brain lesions. Eating omega-3 fatty acids from fish also had brain benefits.

The MIND diet combines aspects of the Mediterranean diet and the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet.

MIND is short for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay. The diet is designed to benefit brain health, and past studies have suggested it may help prevent Alzheimer's disease and help preserve thinking skills in older adults.