Could the 'Mono' Virus Help Trigger Multiple Sclerosis?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For years, researchers have suspected that the Epstein-Barr virus, best known for causing mononucleois, might also play a role in triggering multiple sclerosis. Now a new study strengthens the case.

The study, of more than 10 million U.S. military personnel, found the risk of developing multiple sclerosis (MS) shot up 32-fold after infection with Epstein-Barr.

Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) is ubiquitous, with about 95% of the population becoming infected at some point. Many people contract it as children, when it usually causes no symptoms. When people become infected as teenagers or young adults, it may cause mononucleosis.

Over the years, a number of studies have hinted that, in a small number of people, EBV may help raise the risk of multiple sclerosis. MS is a neurological disease caused by a misguided immune system attack on the body's own nerve tissue.

People who've had mononucleosis, for example, are at higher risk of developing MS than those who never suffered symptoms from EBV infection. Meanwhile, people with MS can show high levels of antibodies against EBV several years before their symptoms surface. Researchers have also found EBV-infected B-cells in the brains of MS patients.