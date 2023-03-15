Fertility Treatments Pose No Danger to People With MS

THURSDAY, March 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women with multiple sclerosis who want to undergo fertility treatment can do so without worry, according to a new study.

Participants who had MS were no more likely to have a flare-up of the disease after receiving fertility treatments than they were before their treatments, researchers found.

The study also found a link between MS medication and lack of an increase in relapses during fertility treatment.

“These results are exciting, as MS is common among females of childbearing age, and those with MS are more likely to be diagnosed with infertility but have been less likely to receive fertility treatment than those who do not have MS,” said study co-author Dr. Edith Graham, an assistant professor of neurology at Northwestern University in Chicago.

The findings were published online March 15 in Neurology Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation.

“Fertility treatments for people with MS are not as risky as we once thought. We did not see many relapses in our cohort, probably due to the fact that most of the patients were treated with disease-modifying therapies in the year prior,” Graham said in a journal news release.