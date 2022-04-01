If you have knee osteoarthritis, doctors can offer a variety of treatments to relieve your symptoms. One option is to inject medication into your knee. There are different types of injections, and they're an important part of treating knee osteoarthritis for many people, says Roy Altman, MD, an osteoarthritis expert at UCLA. Injections can be especially helpful for people who haven’t gotten relief from NSAIDs like ibuprofen, or people who can’t take those drugs due to side effects. Osteoarthritis (OA) is a common form of arthritis that often affects the knees. It develops when the cartilage – the smooth covering that protects the bones in the joint – breaks down. The surface of the bones becomes damaged, causing pain, swelling, stiffness, and disability.

How Knee Injections Work First, your doctor will give you a shot of anesthetic to numb your knee. Next, your doctor may use a needle to draw out any extra fluid that's in your knee. After that, you'll get the pain-relieving injection, usually just below your kneecap. The shot shouldn't hurt, and the drug will work throughout the joint, says John Richmond, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at the New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. Different treatments have side effects that you should discuss with your doctor beforehand. The two most common types of knee injection for OA are corticosteroids and hyaluronic acid.