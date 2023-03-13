March 22, 2023 -- Long-distance runners are often warned that they are wearing out their joints. But running distance, frequency, and speed are not associated with an increased risk of osteoarthritis, new research says.

Osteoarthritis is caused by the breakdown of cartilage in joints, and it is the most common type of arthritis. Over 32.5 million U.S. adults have osteoarthritis, according to the CDC.

It has generally been thought that running could increase the risk of osteoarthritis because it puts more load on joints than walking or standing, said Grace Hsiao-Wei Lo, MD, assistant professor of immunology, allergy, and rheumatology at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, who was not involved with the work. Research in this area has had mixed results: A 2017 analysis of multiple studies found that competitive runners did have higher rates of arthritis than recreational runners, while another study Lo conducted found runners did not have an increased risk of knee osteoarthritis compared to non-runners. A 2018 study showed that marathon runners had lower instances of arthritis than the general population.