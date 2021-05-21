What People With Ovarian Cancer Wish You Knew

Ovarian cancer happens when there are abnormal cells in one or both of your ovaries. They’re the parts of your reproductive organs that make hormones and store eggs. There are many ways to treat ovarian cancer, including surgery or chemotherapy . Here’s what people with ovarian cancer want you to know about this condition.

Ask questions and be your own advocate.

Kate Welsford was only 19 when she had her first ovary taken out due to a low-malignancy tumor. Those are tumors with certain cells that might become cancerous. Five years later, her doctors found another tumor in her

other ovary. “At that point, we were getting ready to remove my only remaining ovary. And we wanted kids,” she says.

Today, Welsford and her husband have three children -- ages 2, 6, and 8. But she says having biological children wouldn’t have been possible if she hadn’t had open and honest conversations with her doctor in her early 20s.

Welsford and her doctor decided to postpone ovarian tumor surgery to do a round of ovarian stimulation. That allowed them to save her eggs so she could still have children.

“I think the biggest part of this whole journey for us was to ask questions,” she says. “If we didn't ask what our future was going to look like, I don't know if, in that moment, we would be thinking about [fertility] or pursuing options.”