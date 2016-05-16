Chronic Pain Relief: New Treatments

Pain that lasts more than a few months is chronic pain. Some types can’t be cured. But treatment can help you find relief. The right choice for you depends on: How long the pain has lasted

How bad it is

What's causing it

Where you hurt Treatments have changed a lot over the years, says Steve Yoon, MD, a sports injury and joint pain expert in Los Angeles. “There are more options than ever,” he says. Doctors may use many options together to help you feel better.

Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) RFA targets the nerves that send pain signals to your brain. Your doctor will use a needle with a tip that heats up. The needle is placed very close to the nerve. The heat zaps it so that it can’t send the pain signal. The treatment helps with many types of pain, including arthritis and neuropathy. Research shows it can also ease lower back and hip pain. It can also help your knee and neck.

A newer type of it, called “cooled RFA,” may offer more precise relief, says Anita Gupta, DO, PharmD, co-chair of the American Society of Anesthesiologists Ad Hoc Committee for Prescription Opioid Abuse. Research is underway to see if cooled RFA is more effective than the regular kind. Radiofrequency ablation can relieve pain for 8 months to a year. After that, a doctor can treat you with it again. Look for someone who has training to do it, Gupta says.