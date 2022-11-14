Everyday Pain Relief: High Blood Pressure

There are many over-the-counter pain relievers on the market. They can help in many cases, but you'll want to know about their risks and how to use them correctly.

That's especially true for people with high blood pressure. Many over-the-counter (OTC) painkillers can push your blood pressure higher. That can be dangerous. Since high blood pressure has no symptoms that you can feel, you may be hurting yourself without realizing it.

"People with high blood pressure don't know the risks of taking some of these painkillers," says Nieca Goldberg, MD, a cardiologist and spokesperson for the American Heart Association. "They assume that anything you can buy over the counter is safe. But these drugs are chemicals that can cause side effects."

The problem isn't only with OTC painkillers. In fact, many remedies for colds, sinus problems, and even heartburn contain the same ingredients.

If you have high blood pressure, keeping it under control is crucial. So before you reach for a bottle of pain reliever for your next backache, learn some dos and don'ts.