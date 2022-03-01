March 2, 2022 – Beyond COVID-19, President Joe Biden on Tuesday hit on several other health care priorities in his first State of the Union, including a warning that the administration would scrutinize private investor ownership of nursing homes and that Medicare was going to “set higher standards for nursing homes and make sure your loved ones get the care they deserve and expect.”

Biden, in his address to a joint session of Congress, also pledged to protect access to health care, to preserve a “woman’s right to choose,” to advance maternal health care, and to protect younger transgender Americans, calling a spate of state laws targeting them “wrong.”

The president also said he was doubling down on the Cancer Moonshot program’s promise “to end cancer as we know it,” asking Congress to fund his proposed Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, which would be tasked with finding breakthroughs related to cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and other diseases.

What’s more, Biden said he plans to act to “get rid of outdated rules that stop doctors from prescribing treatments” for opioid addiction.