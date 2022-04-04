April 4, 2022 – In 2017, Judy and Al Mowrer of Wooster, OH, decided they wanted to be “pushin’ up daisies” in the literal sense when they died – using their bodies to help the Earth prosper and give new life.

So last year when Al died of multiple sclerosis at 74, he was wrapped in a cotton shroud and buried beneath the prairie meadows of Foxville Preserve in Wilmot, 20 miles southeast of their home. The conservation ground accommodates “green” or “natural” burials free of embalming chemicals, concrete vaults, and steel caskets.

“He is helping the environment grow more. I find it so peaceful, I'm out there all the time,” said Judy, 69. “I take fresh cranberries, shelled peanuts and sprinkle them on his plot so that all the animals from the forest can come visit him.”

The Mowrers represent a growing population choosing an eco-friendly, return-to-nature approach to death, says funeral director Jimmy Olson, a spokesperson for the National Funeral Directors Association. People are straying from chemicals and concrete to pursue natural, cost-effective methods.