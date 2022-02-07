Most Want to 'Age in Place' at Home, But Many Aren't Prepared

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, April 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The vast majority of aging Americans want to stay in their homes and live independently for as long as possible, but many haven't considered what needs to be done to achieve "aging in place," a new poll reveals.

Nearly 9 in 10 Americans (88%) between 50 and 80 years of age said it's important to remain in their homes as they grow older, the latest University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging found.

But nearly half (47%) admitted they'd given little or no thought to the steps they'd need to take so they could remain safely and comfortably at home in their old age.

"So many older adults want to be able to stay at home for as long as possible, but it just doesn't seem as though most are really thoughtful about what that means and the sorts of ways in which they have to prepare," said Sheria Robinson-Lane, an assistant professor with the University of Michigan School of Nursing, and co-author of a report on the poll findings.