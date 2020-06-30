Early Skin-to-Skin Contact Helps Baby's Brain

Instinctively we’ve always known it: There’s something special about a mother’s touch.

Research suggests that skin-to-skin contact in the first few months of life can play a key role in baby’s development, influencing brain activity and stress hormones at a critical time.

“Our brains are not fully developed when we’re born, especially the regions that make us uniquely human, like those associated with planning and controlling emotions,” says Nancy Jones, PhD, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). “Those earliest interactive experiences are really important.”

In a recent study, Jones and her team explored a method called kangaroo care, developed in 1978 in Bogotá, Colombia, to help mothers of premature infants keep their babies warm in the absence of incubators. Naked, aside from a diaper, baby is snuggled close to his or her caregiver’s bare chest, head upright, a blanket placed over the body like a kangaroo’s pouch.

Previous research has demonstrated a host of benefits, from helping baby maintain a healthy body temperature and heart rate to lowering risk of infection, as well as bolstering a mother’s milk supply. One Israeli study of 150 preterm infants found that those provided 1 hour of kangaroo care daily for the first 14 days of life slept better and scored higher on cognitive tests as much as a decade later.

Jones’s team sought to find out just what was happening in baby’s brains and bodies to drive those benefits, and whether healthy full-term babies benefited, too. She followed 33 mother-infant pairs, instructing half to practice kangaroo care at least 1 hour per day for 6 weeks. Meanwhile, her team measured levels of oxytocin (often known as the feel-good or cuddle hormone) and cortisol (the stress hormone) in all the infants and moms.

At 3 months, they measured the babies’ brain activity, while awake, using tiny caps embedded with electroencephalogram (EEG) sensors.

“We found that kangaroo care promoted healthy patterns of infant brain activity and appeared to influence mother and infant hormones related to attachment,” says the study’s lead author, Jillian Hardin, PhD, a psychology researcher at FAU.