Child Dies From E. Coli After Visit to County Fair

July 1, 2019 -- One of four children who became ill with E. coli after visiting the San Diego County Fair has died.

Three of the children did not require hospitalization, but the youngest -- a 2-year-old boy -- died from complications of E. coli infection at a hospital last week, the county said in a statement Friday, CNN reported.

All four children visited animal areas or the petting zoo, which were later closed to the public, the county said.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Officials advised anyone who had symptoms on or after June 8 to inform a health care provider, CNN reported.

