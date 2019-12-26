Screening, Active Surveillance, and Biopsies

Early detection is important for everyone with prostate cancer. But Mucci says black men face unique barriers when it comes to diagnosis.

One hurdle for black men is lack of access to insurance and medical care, Yamoah says. Another is the fact that their tumors tend to start sooner and spread faster. Even when their cancer is the slow-growing (low-grade) type, black men have twice the risk of death as that of other races, although it’s still small.

Screening can save more black lives than it can for those at lower risk. When prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening tests began in the 1990s, death rates fell the most for black men. Early -- and frequent -- screening is critical because of the strong link between midlife PSA levels and the risk for black men of getting aggressive prostate cancer.

These are the American Cancer Society guidelines for higher-risk groups:

Start PSA at age 45 for African Americans and men who have a father or brother who had prostate cancer when he was younger than age 65.

Start PSA at age 40 for men with more than one close relative who had prostate cancer when they were younger than age 65.

For white men whose PSA levels are above normal, doctors usually choose active surveillance, or “watchful waiting.” With repeat PSA tests, rectal exams, and biopsies, they can check for signs that the cancer is growing. This approach isn’t used as much with black men because the risks are much higher.

That may be changing. MRI-guided biopsies -- and genomic tests -- can now help rule out a cancer that is spreading more quickly. Taking more tissue samples with a saturation biopsy is another option. This type of biopsy takes 20 or more tissue samples in one test, compared to the usual 12 -14.

If you’re a black man, the biopsy technique is crucial. That’s because your tumor will tend to sit in the front part of the prostate, says Mahal. “This zone tends to harbor more aggressive cancers, but standard biopsy techniques often miss them.”

“If these newer tests point to a low-risk cancer, I think it’s safe to then use active surveillance,” says Mahal. Studies that follow patients that take this approach will help doctors have a better idea.