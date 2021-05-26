Things People With Prostate Cancer Wish You Knew

Prostate cancer happens when abnormal cells grow and develop quicker than normal in your prostate. That's the walnut-shaped gland that makes fluid to nourish and transport sperm. It's one of the most common types of cancer. Some forms of this cancer are mild and may need minimal treatment, while others are more aggressive. Here’s what people with prostate cancer want you to know.

Prostate cancer can be asymptomatic. Like some other forms of cancer, prostate cancer might not cause any symptoms in its early stages. Jefferey Presley, 59, got his prostate cancer diagnosis in January 2021. Other than an enlarged prostate and the fact that he was peeing a bit more than normal, Presley didn’t notice any other warning signs. His doctor discovered his cancer through routine bloodwork. Advanced stages of prostate cancer might include: Trouble urinating

Weaker stream of urine

Blood in your urine or semen

Bone pain

Unexpected weight loss

Erectile dysfunction Which symptoms you have may vary, or you might have no symptoms at all.