But then it happens again. And again. Now you ask yourself: Could it be something more serious?

Your child wakes up in the middle of the night in pain, with a tight grip on their leg. A little TLC gets them back to sleep. You chalk it up to growing pains and get back in bed yourself.

You Grow So Fast It Hurts

Almost 2 out of every 5 kids get growing pains. It happens when they're young children and pre-teens, but ironically not during periods of rapid growth. It usually makes their legs ache, mostly in their thighs, calves, or in the back of the knees.

No one knows for sure where the pain comes from, but there are plenty of theories. Bone growth doesn’t hurt, though -- keep in mind, it isn’t just the bones in kids' legs that are getting bigger.

“As children are growing fairly rapidly, their muscles, tendons, and ligaments are growing as well,” says Jason Homme, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. Those body parts "may not be growing at the same pace, which can cause protesting a little bit.”

The aches and pains can also simply be from all the running, jumping, and playing during the day. If your family has a history of restless leg syndrome, your child might have that instead. There are other possible causes, too. It could be a psychological issue or even a lack of vitamin D in their diet.