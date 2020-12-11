Is Kombucha Good for Rheumatoid Arthritis?

The mix of bacteria in your digestive tract, commonly known as your gut microbiome, can play a key role in your overall health. It’s also linked to rheumatoid arthritis (RA), a painful inflammatory disorder that can lead to joint damage.

Some people who have RA may be tempted to try kombucha and other so-called probiotic products to ease their symptoms by boosting “good” bacteria. But experts advise caution.

Kombucha is made by fermenting sweetened black or green tea with a type of acid called acetic acid, according to Sonya Angelone, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Northern California and a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

But because kombucha isn’t federally regulated, it’s hard to say exactly what each sweet fizzy drink contains, Angelone says.

“I do caution [people] that kombucha is basically a slurry of bacteria and yeast,” she says. “And you need to be careful of that.”

Proponents say it helps restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in your digestive tract, with health benefits that include better digestion.

No controlled studies in humans have shown that kombucha products help with any health condition. A review of 310 studies, published in 2019, found that nearly all involved animals.

But the review was done when kombucha was just starting to gain popularity, according to one of its co-authors, Julie Kapp, PhD, an associate professor in health management and informatics at the University of Missouri. More researchers -- including Kapp -- are now looking at the potential health effects of kombucha in humans.