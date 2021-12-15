RA and Biologics: Why Time Matters

When you start taking a biologic drug for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), time matters. First, it’s important to start treatment as soon as you can to lower your risk of joint damage and deformity. Second, you need to give your biologic enough time to work. You may not see results right away. But that doesn’t mean it’s not working.

Why Biologics Need Time Biologics, which are a type of disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD), interfere with the underlying disease process of RA. They target different parts of your immune system to stop the series of events that lead to inflammation and joint destruction. In time, you may have less inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and joint pain. But the process takes weeks or months to take effect. “Biologics aren’t painkillers. They don’t make you feel better overnight,” says Stuart Kaplan, MD, chief of rheumatology at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside, NY. “It generally takes at least a few weeks to start feeling better and may take a few months to experience the full effect.”

How Long It May Take Relief happens gradually. You may notice a small improvement after your first or second dose of a biologic. Over time, you could get more relief. It typically takes 3-4 months to see a big improvement. But it can take longer, Kaplan says, even 6 months or more. How quickly you see an improvement may depend on how often you take your biologic. If you get an injection once a week, you might start to feel better within a few weeks. If you take it less often, it could take longer. Not every medication works for every patient. Fortunately, there are over a dozen different biologics on the market today. Stuart Kaplan, MD