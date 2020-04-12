At age 23, Pendergrass finally learned that he, too, had RA. But the road to his diagnosis was hardly simple or straightforward. Coming to terms with his condition wasn't easy, either.

“I played football in high school, so something always hurt,” Pendergrass, 33, says. Even if he had had an inkling that it might be RA, “I would have just said ‘I’m a guy. Guys don’t get it…’ and just sort of generalized it like that.”

Andy Pendergrass grew up in rural Louisiana as an extremely active and athletic kid. But always looming in the back of his mind was the fact that both his mother and maternal grandmother had rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Pendergrass knew that his family history meant his chances of having the autoimmune disease were higher than average, but he brushed off the possibility.

A Delayed Diagnosis

Pendergrass now suspects his RA symptoms cropped up much earlier, in high school. That’s when he noticed pain that seemed “odd.” Still, he chalked up the symptoms to plantar fasciitis, a form of heel pain common among those who play intense sports.

It wasn’t until Pendergrass went to see his doctor with a severe sinus infection that he sought medical attention for his foot pain. The doctor, Pendergrass says, agreed it might be plantar fasciitis, “till I mentioned that it was really bad in my toes.”

Aware that RA ran in Pendergrass’s family, the doctor ordered blood tests. A couple of days later, the doctor called to confirm a diagnosis for RA and referred Pendergrass to a rheumatologist.

The rheumatologist, however, told Pendergrass that his symptoms didn’t stem from RA but from flat feet.

The new verdict left Pendergrass deeply confused. “I have really big arch in my feet, so it was bizarre,” he says.

At the time, Pendergrass was getting ready to move to Alaska with his new wife. He didn’t have time to sort through the conflicting diagnoses. “I decided not to bother with the pain and put it off.”

It was only later when Pendergrass moved to Missouri, and as his joint pain continued, that he decided to get a second opinion. A new rheumatologist confirmed that Pendergrass indeed had RA.