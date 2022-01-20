There was a time, not very long ago, when a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis guaranteed a life of pain and disability. While there still isn’t a cure, the outlook is much brighter. “[Things] have definitely changed for the better,” says Beth Jonas, MD, a rheumatologist with the University of North Carolina’s Thurston Arthritis Research Center. Medications called biologic response modifiers -- or biologics -- have turned the tables. The use and ongoing development of these drugs have given people with RA -- and their doctors -- hope. “It is very unusual now, in the year 2017, for me to have [someone] that I just can’t treat,” Jonas says. “I can’t tell you how great that feels. It’s a world of difference from just 20 years ago, before biologics.”

The Not-so-Good Old Days Treatment for RA has come a long way since the days of bloodletting and leeching -- the gold standards of care many decades ago. In the 1930s, doctors used actual gold to treat patients with RA. These injections were part of a group of drugs called disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs. You probably know them as DMARDs.

Gold compounds aren’t used much these days. Since the 1990s, the cornerstone of RA treatment plans has been a DMARD called methotrexate. Instead of directly treating pain and symptoms, they go after the underlying disease. By doing that, Jonas says, folks have less inflammation, pain, and damage. “Methotrexate was a real game changer. It got people up and moving,” she says. Some, she adds, not all. Jonas says about half of folks with RA got going.