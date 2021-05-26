Why Kissing Is Good for You

As with many milestones in life, your first kiss is often a memorable and exciting occasion.

“I was 17, and the girl I kissed was a friend that I had in high school, and it was a terrific experience,” author William Cane says. “It was exciting because it was the first, and … that lip contact was certainly different from when I had kissed my grandmother or my aunt.”

His first kiss made such an impression that Cane -- a pen name for Michael Christian of New York City -- wrote the popular book The Art of Kissing.

Not everyone remembers their first kiss. Maybe it just wasn’t that special.

“If it was a negative, maybe it's best that it's erased from memory, and you could focus on the other kisses that may be more successful down the road,” Cane says.