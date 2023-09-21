As U.S. Syphilis Cases Rise, Those at the Epicenter Scramble

Sept. 21, 2023 – It was just a routine checkup – or so she thought. But this time, Marnina Miller’s love interest came along. The pair headed to an STD clinic in Houston, where Miller worked, to get tested for syphilis and HIV.

With an already compromised immune system due to an HIV diagnosis 9 years ago, it is critical for Miller to ensure she is clear of any other diseases. She tested negative for syphilis. Her partner, on the other hand, tested positive for latent (or stage 3) syphilis.

Syphilis has been on the rise in the U.S. for more than 2 decades. From 2017 to 2021, the number of cases shot up 75% (to 176, 713), according to the CDC. Houston – the fourth largest city in the U.S. – seems to be at the epicenter. Between 2019 and 2022, there was a 128% rise in syphilis cases there, particularly among women and people of color, according to the Houston Health Department. This summer, drugmaker Pfizer reported a widespread shortage of the antibiotic penicillin, which is used to cure early-stage syphilis and treat latent syphilis.