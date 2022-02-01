It was my first real moment grappling with living with vitiligo. All of a sudden, I’d gone from being a lovely young woman to someone I didn’t recognize. Thankfully, today I accept and embrace my vitiligo, but it was a long, hard road getting there.

About 25 years ago, I was at the beach with my two young children. It was just another lovely day together playing in the water and sand. We walked over to the concession stand to grab lunch. I noticed a man staring at me. At first, I thought nothing of it -- I was used to guys and their admiring glances. But this time, I realized he wasn’t gazing at me with appreciation, but with horror. I grabbed my kids and got into my car. When I looked at myself in the side view mirror, I was in total shock. Who was this woman with patches of white circling her mouth, lips, and eyes?

Grappling With the Diagnosis

I learned I had vitiligo when I was 31, right after the birth of my second child. I had already been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease, which is an autoimmune thyroid disease. (The two conditions sometimes occur together.) I had gone to see my dermatologist after I noticed a white, nickel-sized spot on the inside of my wrist. I’d spent the summer at the beach and was very tan. In contrast, the spot showed up as a glowing white orb. It unnerved me.

The dermatologist was very brusque: he spent 2 minutes explaining that I had vitiligo and the spots would most likely spread to other parts of my body. I was confused and kept asking questions, but he brushed me off. It was clear that he thought he couldn’t “fix” me and wanted to move on to his next patient. He wrote me a prescription for steroid cream and walked out.

At first, the vitiligo seemed manageable. I dressed strategically, in long sleeves and pants. Then it spread to cover more than a quarter of my skin -- my hands, elbows, legs, and back. But it didn’t really start to bother me until the vitiligo appeared on my face and makeup wouldn’t cover it. At first, I tried eyebrow pencils and powders, but I gave up when they didn’t do anything. Self-tanners were also too messy and difficult to apply to only my spots.

My vitiligo didn’t seem to faze my husband or kids, but it upset me. I wanted to keep it private. I wanted to present myself to the world as the person I was before the spots -- that’s who I felt I was. I hated the fact that almost every time that I went to the store, I’d pull out my wallet and the checker would automatically stare at their hands. Even though they never said anything, I could tell that they wondered what was going on. I hated being that woman with vitiligo.