You may know that taking some antibiotics and acne medicine can trigger skin sensitivity to the sun, but common over-the-counter meds like aspirin and antihistamines can also spark sunburns and rashes. Medications with a possible sun sensitivity side effect are prescribed for a wide range of conditions including allergies, arthritis, depression, diabetes, hypertension, and rosacea. You may have gone through this reaction, which doctors call “photosensitivity.”

What Is Photosensitivity? Photosensitivity happens when a substance like medication makes your skin sensitive to sunlight. The drug combines with the sun’s ultraviolet light (both UVA and UVB) and creates toxic and inflammatory reactions that harm your skin cells. Drug-induced photosensitivity is widely felt and can even affect those taking certain heart and chemotherapy medications. There are two types of photosensitivity: Phototoxicity: A sunburn-like effect that appears only on the skin that has been exposed to the sun. It can show up hours later and it’s the most common type of sensitivity. Photoallergy: An allergic reaction that can affect areas of the skin that have not been in the sun. It can look like redness, scaling, itching, blisters, or spots that resemble hives. The signs typically develop 24 to 72 hours after you’ve been in the sun and can remain even after you’ve stopped taking the medicine.