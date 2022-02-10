When you have vitiligo, it’s easy to feel like you’re the only person in the world living with the disease. But you’re not. There’s a whole village of us out there. Thanks to the internet, there are a number of ways to find your vitiligo tribe, too. Whether it’s through social media platforms like Facebook or Instagram, personal blogs, or even through my own website, Living Dappled , there are ways to connect with others and feel less alone.

I’ve been living with vitiligo since I was 7 years old. It started as small spots on the back of my spine but quickly spread, first to my knees and elbows, then all over my body. By the time I reached my early 20s, I’d lost all of my skin pigment. I put on a brave face because I didn’t want anyone to know how much I was hurting, but I had moments where I’d lie in a crumpled heap, crying on the floor. The worst part was the feeling of lack of control.

The Power of Connection

I’ll never forget the first time I connected with another person with vitiligo. I was 26. Up until then it had never occurred to me to try to speak to someone with my condition -- it seemed so personal and it wasn’t something that I wanted to share. Then one day, I stumbled upon a vitiligo blog that really resonated with me. The woman was about my age and lived in New York City. I messaged her on LinkedIn, and we ended up talking on the phone for more than an hour.

Talking to someone else with vitiligo made me feel normal. She knew my story before I even had a chance to tell her. She understood my pain and what I was going through. We talked about how it feels like no one gets it. Sure, a family member or friend might comfort you while you’re upset, but they can’t understand the ultimate reality of living with spots every day. When I hung up the phone, I cried, but I also felt a sense of peace: I had realized how much power there was in not feeling alone.

I decided then and there to launch a website. I’d been surprised at the lack of resources for people living with vitiligo. I also had loved to write since childhood. Why not combine my two passions to create a positive, uplifting platform? I wanted to capture the little moments of living with vitiligo: what’s it like to be stared at in the grocery store or to shake hands with someone when you first walk into a meeting. More importantly, I wanted to create a space where people could talk about how to live with vitiligo -- especially in a positive, inspiring way.