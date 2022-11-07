By Roopal V. Kundu, MD, as told to Keri Wiginton

Vitiligo is an autoimmune condition that causes areas of skin to lose color or pigment. It isn’t just visible to others. You can see it on yourself. And I talk with people all the time about how this skin condition affects their self-image. It can also take a toll on your ability to find work, meet a life partner, or connect with others.

There are ways to manage vitiligo and boost your quality of life. But access to treatment has been an ongoing problem, especially for people with skin of color. I’m hopeful that’s about to change.

Earlier this year, the FDA approved the first at-home treatment for vitiligo. It’s a skin cream sold under the brand name Opzelura. The generic name is ruxolitinib. It’s a topical Janus Kinase inhibitor, a class of drugs that target a part of the immune system involved in vitiligo.

This drug is a breakthrough for many reasons. One big part is the medicine itself. It gives us another tool in our toolbox outside of using systemic and topical steroids, light therapies, other immune system drugs you put on your skin, and depigmentation (when you remove skin color from darker areas).