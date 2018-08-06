As Tick Bites Rise, So Do Meat Allergies

Aug. 3, 2018 -- Barbara Newman didn’t think much about it when she first noticed a large tick in her hair one day after hiking in September 2012. She had several bites on her arms from tiny tick nymphs, too. But she hikes frequently and works for the Jefferson County Health Department in Alabama and knows how to remove them. So she did, and she put some cream on her arms and carried on.

Newman and her husband ate roast beef for lunch the next day, and the following night, her husband made bell peppers stuffed with ground beef for dinner. About 8 hours after that, Newman’s scalp started to itch so badly, it woke her up in the middle of the night.

“My head felt like it was on fire, and when I got up and looked in the mirror, my lips were so swollen. I looked like Daffy Duck,” she recalls. “I got up to take some Benadryl and figured I would go to the doctor in the morning. But it kept getting worse and worse, so I went to the ER.”

Emergency crews wasted no time when she walked in, immediately recognizing the symptoms of anaphylaxis -- a severe allergic reaction that can be life-threatening. They laid her on a gurney and gave her epinephrine as quickly as possible.

“The whole time I remember thinking, ‘Whoa. How did this happen?’ ” Newman says.

She followed up with an allergist, and testing revealed high levels of resistance to beef and pork -- even though Newman, who was then 53, had been eating meat her entire life. “The doctor told me he knew of a researcher looking into this phenomenon where if you are bitten by a tick, you can develop this bad allergic reaction to mammalian meat, so he wanted to do a more specific test,” Newman said.

Further testing revealed she did indeed have high levels of alpha-gal in her blood, meaning she had been bitten by a Lone Star tick, which triggered the anaphylactic reaction to meat.