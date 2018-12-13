New Disease-Bearing Tick Could Spread Through U.S.

THURSDAY, Dec. 13, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- An Asian tick newly introduced into the United States has the potential to infest a wide swath of the country, researchers say.

It could carry numerous diseases that threaten humans with it.

The Asian longhorned tick "could spread all the way from the Gulf Coast to southern Canada," said study author Ilia Rochlin, an entomologist with the Rutgers University Center for Vector Biology in New Brunswick, N.J.

This highly adaptable pest originated in regions of China that share a similar climate to much of the United States, Rochlin said.

Huge swaths of land along the Eastern seaboard, the Midwest and the South would provide highly suitable habitat for the bloodsucking parasite, Rochlin's computer models predict.

The tick has already been found in nine states -- eight on the East Coast, and Arkansas.

"The first real detection occurred in New Jersey in 2017," Rochlin said.

This tick is not yet known to have infected any humans in North America, but it is linked to severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS), an emerging tick-borne virus in China, South Korea and Japan.

SFTS is fatal for 10 percent to 30 percent of people infected, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SFTS is very similar to the tick-borne Heartland virus, which already is transmitted in the United States, Rochlin added. It's possible that the Asian longhorned tick could serve as a vector for Heartland virus as well.

The populations of this tick can grow rapidly once it finds a suitable habitat, said Thomas Mather, director of the University of Rhode Island's Center for Vector-Borne Disease.

Mather recounted a recent trip to a park in Staten Island, one of the five boroughs in New York City, during which he dragged a length of tick-grabbing cloth called a "flag" along the parking lot to see how badly infested that area had become.

"Within seconds our flag was covered in larvae," Mather said. "We were surprised at how abundant they were."

For this new report, Rochlin studied climate data from places where the Asian longhorned tick is already established, including East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.