Summer of Mosquito Swarms a Possibility This Year

May 24, 2019 -- Mosquito season has already begun in the South and will spread north in the next few weeks, says Janet McAllister, PhD, CDC entomologist at the arboviral diseases branch of the division of vector-borne diseases in Fort Collins, CO.

Local disease control officials in Louisiana have already begun routine trapping of mosquitoes to test for West Nile even though the peak of West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis season isn’t until late July or early August, McAllister says.

“But mosquitoes are out and birds are starting to migrate,” she says.

As the climate changes, spring has been warmer and wetter than average across the nation, which could mean many Americans will deal with more than the usual number of mosquitoes this summer.

“If you have a rainy, warm season, it is always a good thing for ticks and mosquitoes,” says Dina M. Fonseca, PhD, molecular ecologist and professor at Rutgers School of Environmental and Biological Sciences in New Brunswick, NJ.

The average U.S. temperature for April was almost 2 degrees above average, and precipitation was about an inch above average.

Mosquito activity starts to pick up when temperatures move above 50 degrees, and if there are lots of wet places for them to breed, that can translate into large populations of the pest, scientists say.