If your sleep life tends to not be great and you find yourself dreading bedtime, it’s time to flip the script. Your thoughts about sleep can frame what happens when you shut your eyes. Will it be the restful night you need, or are you in for hours of tossing and turning?

Sleep can go awry for many reasons. While changing your sleep mindset can’t counteract poor sleep habits or a health issue that’s keeping you up, your expectations do matter.

Yale behavioral sleep medicine expert Susan Rubman, PhD, puts it this way: “The way we approach sleep is mission-critical.” And it is something you can change – starting tonight.