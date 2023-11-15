You may be among the 45% of adults who snore at least occasionally or you likely know someone who does. They may be the brunt of jokes ("Uncle Joe snores so loudly he rattles the windows!"), but snoring is serious business.

For one, a snoring person often keeps their partner from a good night's sleep, which can be stressful. "Snoring can create real problems in a marriage," says Daniel P. Slaughter, MD, an otolaryngologist and snoring expert at Capital Otolaryngology in Austin, Texas.

Not only is snoring a nuisance, but 75% of people who snore have obstructive sleep apnea (when breathing is disrupted during sleep for short periods), which raises the risk of developing heart disease, Slaughter says.

Use caution before you self-treat with over-the-counter sprays and pills until you've checked with your doctor, says Sudhansu Chokroverty, MD, FRCP, FACP, program director for Clinical Neurophysiology and Sleep Medicine at JFK Medical Center in Edison, N.J. "Many stop-snoring aids are marketed without scientific studies to support their claims," says Chokroverty, who is also a neuroscience professor at Seton Hall University's School of Health and Medical Sciences.

Instead, try these natural solutions and lifestyle changes, which may help you stop snoring.