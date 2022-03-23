When you think about improving your heart health, food and exercise may come to mind. Sleep is just as crucial – even though many people treat it like a luxury, not a necessity.

“Just like we talk about eating a low-fat diet to minimize your cholesterol and maintain your heart health, maintaining your sleep health is important for your overall well-being,” says Susheel Patil, MD, PhD, director of the Sleep Medicine Program for University Hospitals.

And yet, many people view sleep as a luxury, not a necessity. “Most Americans are probably sleep-deprived to some extent,” Patil says. According to the CDC, 1 in 3 U.S. adults gets less than the recommended 7-9 hours of sleep a night. Over time, that could put them at higher risk for conditions that may impact the heart, including obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes.

Getting good-quality sleep on a regular basis lets your body get the restorative break it needs. Without it, you’re more likely to develop health problems. And that, in turn, can affect your heart.