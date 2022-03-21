The Emotional Toll of Chronic Insomnia

You likely know from experience that sleep and mood go hand in hand. A sleepless night can leave you feeling crabby the next morning and put a damper on your whole day. When you have chronic insomnia, night after night of lying in bed awake can take an even bigger, longer-lasting toll on your mood.

It’s All in Your Brain

To understand the connection between sleep and mood, look no further than your brain. Deep inside the brain, the region known as the amygdala is probably best known as the control center for our emotions. But it also plays a role in sleep.

Some research suggests that when you’re sleep-deprived, there’s more activity in this part of the brain in response to negative emotions like fear. There may also be fewer connections between the amygdala and certain other parts of the brain, which can worsen your mood.

Also, when you have insomnia, you may miss out on critical phases of sleep. While you sleep, activity in your brain cycles through different stages. Your brain is very active during the REM (rapid eye movement) stage. It’s when you dream, and when you process new information into your long-term memory.

REM sleep also affects your emotional and mental health. When you don't get enough of it, your brain can't properly process information linked to your emotions. This can affect your mood, and is sometimes even linked to mental health disorders.