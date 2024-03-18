LaShawn Wiltz LaShawn Wiltz hadn’t had a decent night’s sleep in decades. She’s had chronic sleep-maintenance insomnia since high school, meaning she has trouble staying asleep through the night. So when Wiltz, who’s now in her mid-40s, heard about the “sleepy girl mocktail” on TikTok, she was curious. Might this do-it-yourself concoction made with a supplement called magnesium glycinate actually help her get a good night’s rest? Or like a lot of health hacks featured on social media, was there no there, there? While not all of us have sleep disorders, most of us could use more sleep. Seven to 9 nine hours is the recommended amount. With good sleep habits – sometimes called “sleep hygiene” – you might achieve this goal and help your health. But for many people, getting consistent, deep, uninterrupted, restorative rest remains out of reach. Even with the best intentions and practices, the wakeful hours can add up, creating sleep debt that, over time, can hamper health.

Enter the “sleepy girl mocktail,” touted on TikTok as a nonalcoholic drink anyone can make with ingredients including the powdered form of magnesium glycinate, tart cherry juice, and a bubbly chaser like prebiotic soda or sparkling water. But does magnesium glycinate really help you sleep better? Or is it too good to be true? Before you fill up your glass, here’s what you should know.