George Galioto blamed his sleepless nights on his schedule. He often worked two jobs, putting in long hours at bars and restaurants where his shifts ended long past midnight. He also juggled work and school, studying late into the evenings.

“I wasn’t even attempting to go to sleep until well after midnight and sometimes not until 3 a.m.," he says. “For the longest time, I thought it was due to that lifestyle that I’d programmed my body away from a regular circadian rhythm.”

Even when it was time to go to bed, Galioto, now 49, almost never felt tired. His mind didn’t register the need for sleep, he says, so it was a struggle to shut down. He tried several over-the-counter sleep aids. They did the trick -- but only for a little while.

“I tried all sorts of medications,” he says. “They worked for a month or so and then the effects faded.”

Galioto was awake until the wee hours on most nights. He says he got as little as 4 hours of sleep per night. He got used to operating on very little sleep. But eventually, the sleepless nights started to take their toll.

“I just kept going and never shut down … until I got to a breaking point,” he recalls.