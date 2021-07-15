When you’re living with narcolepsy, you can take charge of daytime sleepiness by getting treatment from a doctor who specializes in sleep medicine. It also helps to practice healthy habits, like getting on a sleep schedule, planning short naps, and eating a balanced diet. There’s more you can do to stay fresh and alert, too. Here are some simple tips from sleep doctors who’ve treated people with narcolepsy.

Plan Your Week in Advance Do you tend to feel sleepier during a certain time of day, like the midafternoon? If so, try to schedule important activities away from it, says Ronald Chervin, MD, director of the Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers. If you have to do something that requires a high level of thought or performance during a sleepier part of the day, take a 15- to 20-minute power nap first. “That will help power you through,” Chervin says. “And for a good number of people, it’s about the same as taking a short-acting stimulant” medication. Also, try to avoid overbooking yourself to make sure that your activities don’t eat into your sleep at night, says Abhinav Singh, MD, medical director of the Indiana Sleep Center. “Give yourself adequate time to recover from a late-night engagement,” he says. Don’t book important events or tasks for the next morning if possible.