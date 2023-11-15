Looking for More ZZZs? Consistent Activity May Be the Key

April 3, 2024 – Perhaps there is nothing that eludes more people in the world more than sleep. Sleep deficits cross borders and traverse seas, affecting millions across the globe.

In the United States, roughly 1 in 4 adults have insomnia every year, but fortunately, 75% are able to recover what are considered normal sleep patterns: falling asleep easily, staying asleep without waking during the night or too early in the morning, and feeling refreshed the next day.

An important solution to overcoming sleep deficits might be staying active. Though sleep experts have long touted the benefits of regular exercise as an important part of behavioral therapy for treating insomnia, one thing in particular might make it work: consistency.

“It turns out that staying physically active can significantly reduce the risk of experiencing insomnia symptoms and extreme sleep durations,” said Erla Björnsdóttir PhD, a clinical psychologist and researcher at Iceland’s University of Reykjavik. She is lead author of a new study that investigated the relationship between physical activity and insomnia symptoms in over 4,000 European adults (ages 39 to 67 years) in nine countries.