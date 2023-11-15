How Your ‘Sleep Style’ Can Determine Your Long-Term Health

April 9, 2024 -- For Ryan Wong, weekends were always a desperate attempt to play catch-up on sleep.

The 34-year-old human resources manager from Cheyenne, WY, said his nights often involved tossing and turning, leaving him exhausted. Daytime naps were “tempting,” he said, but “always left me groggy and weirdly out of sorts.”

It wasn’t until Ryan decided to focus solely on improving his nighttime routine that his sleep issues resolved.

“I swapped afternoon naps for a calming bedtime routine. I read, do light stretches, and have a lukewarm bath. Sticking with it made a world of difference,” he said.

The way you sleep -- or don’t -- can be surprisingly impactful. A new study from Penn State University found that the type of sleeper you are may profoundly influence the roadmap your health takes for a decade or longer.

Researchers asked their study participants four simple questions to start this analysis: How regular their sleep was, how long they slept on average, whether they felt refreshed after waking up, and if they had daytime sleepiness. Based on this self-reported data, people were classified into four "sleep types":