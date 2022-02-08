I’m turning 51 in March and I’ve never felt better. After decades of smoking on and off, I finally quit for good. It’s been 7 years and I’m still smoke-free. I've lost 25 pounds and improved my metabolic health. I’m healthier than ever. I also feel more confident.

My Path to Quitting

The first time I quit smoking was in my late 20s. I was mostly smoking socially, and it wasn’t too hard to stop. But in my 30s, I went through a rough patch. My mom died, I went through a divorce, and I had a bad back injury. Before I knew it, I was back in the habit of smoking again.

In my 40s, I wanted to quit again. I’d always been committed to health and fitness, and smoking didn’t align with my values.

But starting a family and wanting to be a good example to my kid was the biggest part of my decision to quit.

My dad was a lifelong smoker and he developed emphysema. I saw his health issues from smoking eventually catch up with him, which cost us quality time together. Instead of spending time on an annual fishing trip, I visited him in the hospital after he had a stroke. I wanted it to be different when I became a father.