Tobacco's Harms May Come Sooner Than Smokers Think

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Jan. 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Smokers often think their habit won't have health consequences until far into the future, a small survey suggests.

Researchers found that compared with nonsmokers, those who smoke generally believe that any health problems -- from yellow teeth to lung cancer -- would strike later in life.

It's a perception, researchers said, that might delay some people's efforts to quit.

Smoking rates in the United States have fallen substantially over the years, noted Dr. Norman Edelman, senior scientific advisor for the American Lung Association.

That's due to efforts like cigarette taxes and, in particular, public education about the many health hazards of tobacco use, said Edelman, who was not involved in the study.

Even so, many people continue to light up.

As of 2016, nearly 38 million Americans said they smoked on at least "some days," according to a report released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It's no secret, Edelman said, that "smokers tend to minimize the health risks."

And the new findings, recently published online in the Journal of Cognitive Psychology, underscore that view.

"This isn't surprising," Edelman said. "But it is important information."

He said it might be wise for education efforts to emphasize the short-term consequences of smoking -- describing not only what they are, but how quickly they can show up.

As examples, he pointed to chronic cough and "reduced exercise tolerance" -- a decline in physical fitness that can strike otherwise healthy young people who smoke.

"If I tell you your exercise tolerance is going to drop, that might have a greater impact on a young person," Edelman said.

The findings come from a survey of 172 Italian adults, aged 18 to 35 -- 60 of whom were current smokers.

The participants were asked to consider how long it would take for an 18-year-old who smoked 10 cigarettes a day to develop various health conditions.

Nonsmokers typically thought milder problems -- like sore throat, breathlessness and gum disease -- would crop up in one to five years.