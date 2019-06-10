Computers Spot Lung Cancer as Well as Doctors Do

May 21, 2019 -- Computers were able to identify small lung cancers on CT scans as well or better than doctors, a new study finds.

The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, was conducted by researchers from Google and several medical centers, The New York Times reported.

They applied artificial intelligence to CT scans used to screen people for lung cancer. This screening is recommended for people at high risk of cancer due to smoking.

But the screening can miss tumors or mistake benign spots for cancer, and doctors examining the same scan may come to different conclusions, The Times reported.

This new technology is still under development, but shows how artificial intelligence may have a future role in medicine.