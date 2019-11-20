Congress Raises Age to Buy Tobacco Products to 21

Dec. 23, 2019 -- A measure to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes to 21 has been approved by the U.S. Congress and is expected to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.

"This is a big win for public health," said Senator Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, The New York Times reported. "Raising the minimum smoking and vaping age to 21 will protect our kids and save lives."

The measure was supported by many tobacco and e-cigarette companies.

Currently, 19 states and more than 500 cities and towns restrict tobacco and e-cigarette sales to people 21 and older, The Times reported.