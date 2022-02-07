FDA Authorizes More E-Cigarette Products

By Robert Preidt and Robin Foster

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, March 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized several tobacco-flavored vaping products made by the company Logic on Thursday, and added that it would soon announce whether other big-name brands can continue to sell their products in this country.

The agency said it has acted on approximately 99% of the nearly 6.7 million e-cigarette products submitted for authorization, including denial orders for more than 1 million products. The agency has yet to rule on on products from Juul Labs, which controls 42 percent of the electronic cigarette market.

“We know that there is a demand among adult smokers to use e-cigarette products to try to switch from more harmful combusted cigarettes, but millions of youth are using these products and getting addicted to nicotine," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf noted in an agency news release. "The balance of these issues was considered by the agency’s career scientists when evaluating the potential marketing of e-cigarette products."